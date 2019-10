Kevin Prince Boateng has paid glowing tribute to Giorgio Squinzi who died aged 76 on Wednesday.

Squinzi, who was the director of chemical materials company Mapei died after battling a long illness.

And the Fiorentina Ghanaian forward has paid his last respect to the deceased business titan.

"Rest in Paradise, President. Thanks for everything." he said

Mapei – was the main sponsor during the 1990s and 2000s of one of the most successful men's cycling teams in the sport's history.