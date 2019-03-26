Kevin-Prince Boateng picks Ibrahimovic over Messi as the best player to play alongside

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has raised eyebrows in Barcelona after picking Ibrahimovic over Lionel Messi as the best player he ever played with.

Boateng, who took turns for the 90seconds challenge at Barcelona for the club's Youtube channel responded to a question on who his best player to ever play with was, when he chose the Swede.

Ibrahimovic's memories at Barcelona has not been one of the best in his career, with many Blaugrana fans unhappy with his time at the club.

Many expected the Ghanaian to pick Messi, a player he now shares the same locker room with over the LA Galaxy star.

But the on-loan Sassuolo star's honesty could not override his judgement of who the best player he ever played with was.

Below is the video of Boateng's 90seconds challenge