Kevin-Prince Boateng picks Messi over Ronaldo as world best

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has waded into the debate about who is the best player in the world between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Boateng, 31, has played against both players throughout his playing career so he dared to have his say on them.

In an interview with the SPOX, Boateng shared his thoughts on the two incredible players.

"For young people who are football players, Ronaldo should be the best in the world," he said.

"He is the best example to look at because he trains to the fullest and has talent.

"He works like a madman, he is passionate with everything he does and about football."

"He always wants to be the best.

"He always wants to be first in everything, so, for a player who is just starting, the one to look at should be him because he is perfect."

However, Boateng ultimately believes that Messi is the best.

"Ronaldo makes all of this happen in this world, but only in this world," he added.

"In what transcends this world, the best is Messi, because he is incredible, he does things that nobody can do.

"I do not see him in this world."Ronaldo dominates this world and Messi is above everything else."