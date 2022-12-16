Kevin-Prince Boateng praises African teams for going to the World Cup with indigenous coaches

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has lauded the African teams that participated at the World Cup in Qatar for going to the tournament with local coaches.

All five teams were led by their own countrymen with Morocco's Walid Regragui making history by becoming the first coach to lead an African team to the semi-final of the World Cup.

The Black Stars were led by German-born Otto Addo.

"Teams need coaches who understand their players, their strengths and weaknesses, their origins, their culture in order to play at the top," said Boateng to Der Spiegel.

Boateng played for Ghana at the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa and in 2014 in Brazil.

However, he was sent home early following misconduct in camp, alongside teammate Sulley Muntari.

He has since not played for the Black Stars and has confirmed he will retire from football at the end of the season.