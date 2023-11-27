Kevin-Prince Boateng praises Brighton's De Zerbi, claims he's better than Guardiola

Former Milan and Barcelona striker Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed high praise for Brighton's Italian coach, Roberto De Zerbi, stating that he believes De Zerbi is superior to Manchester City's renowned coach, Pep Guardiola.

In remarks reported by "Football Italia," Boateng emphasised the transformative impact De Zerbi has on players, asserting that had he worked with De Zerbi a decade ago, his football career would have taken a different trajectory.

Boateng lauded De Zerbi's coaching prowess, stating, "I think he will be the best coach in the next 20 or 30 years. He is able to improve every player he works with, starting from the substitute goalkeeper and even the striker."

The former player shared his personal experience, noting that working with De Zerbi at the age of 32 made him feel stronger than ever.

Boateng highlighted De Zerbi's ability to create a sense of involvement and motivation while caring about the human side of coaching.

When asked about a comparison between De Zerbi and Guardiola, Boateng unequivocally stated, "I would say yes," expressing his preference for the Brighton coach.

Boateng also weighed in on the comparison between Mario Balotelli and Rafael Leao, emphasising his admiration for Balotelli and suggesting that with proper guidance, Balotelli could have achieved Ballon d'Or success.

Regarding Leao, Boateng acknowledged his talent but asserted that Balotelli, in his prime, was on another level and one of the top strikers globally.

Boateng concluded by noting that Balotelli was the only player coming close to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's quality.