Kevin-Prince Boateng regrets choosing Schalke 04 over Manchester United

Former Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed regret over his decision to choose Schalke 04 over Manchester United, a choice he believes was one of the low points in his career. Boateng recently brought an end to his time at Schalke 04.

In a candid reflection on his career, Boateng shared, "I have two regrets. The first is leaving Hertha too early. The second is making the switch from Milan to Schalke at that time."

Boateng revealed that he had the opportunity to move to Manchester United but opted for a transfer to Germany, a decision that did not yield the desired results. "I had the opportunity to switch to Manchester United," he recalled. "I chose Germany – you saw what happened to me at Schalke."

During his career, Boateng accumulated more than 500 professional appearances, scoring 76 goals and providing 56 assists.

He achieved success by securing five trophies, including the Serie A and the DFB Pokal. The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward's regrets shed light on the pivotal decisions that shaped his football journey.