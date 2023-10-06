Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals fallout from infamous tackle on Michael Ballack in 2010

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed the major challenges he faced following his infamous tackle on German legend Michael Ballack before the World Cup in 2010.

The tackle ultimately led to Ballack's career-ending injury and stirred controversy on a global scale.

Boateng, who played for Portsmouth in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, recounted some of the unfortunate experiences he encountered after the tackle. He shared that a staff member at Berlin airport even threw his passport away because of the incident.

“I played good with Portsmouth and I was lucky that I had the World Cup. My last game for Portsmouth was the FA Cup final against Chelsea where we lost 1-0 and I tackled Michael Ballack which ended his career. In Germany, they literally killed me for it because it was the last game before the World Cup," Boateng said on Rio Ferdinand’s Vibe with Five podcast.

“His management wrote that they wanted to sue me and I was on eight million front pages in the world being the bad boy. In Germany, they called me public enemy number one. It was crazy. I land in Berlin and a guy looks at my passport and he goes like, you are the guy. He then throws away my passport. That is how I was hated. They sent me letters home and threatened to kill my kids and rape my wife.

“A week before that I had announced that I was going to play for Ghana so all those things came together. I was called a traitor and even the racism thing came out” he said.

Despite the challenges, Boateng expressed gratitude to Ghana for offering him the opportunity to represent the country at the World Cup.

He had a successful tournament and credited his strong performance for attracting AC Milan's interest, which ultimately led to his transfer from Portsmouth.

Boateng recently announced his retirement from football after a diverse career that took him to clubs in Italy, Germany, Spain, and England, with two league titles and other trophies.