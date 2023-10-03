Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals he faked allegiance to Barcelona amid Real Madrid support

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has candidly revealed that he was compelled to fabricate his allegiance to Barcelona and conceal his true support for Real Madrid when he joined the Catalan club.

The retired forward, who had previously professed his fondness for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin and Real Madrid, found himself on loan at Barcelona during the 2018/2019 season, creating a unique dilemma.

During a recent appearance on the "Vibe with 5" podcast, Boateng confessed to his dual football loyalties. "I support Hertha Berlin, where I was born. Sorry Blaugrana. Barcelona fans are going to hate me now but [I supported] Real Madrid," Boateng revealed, acknowledging his genuine passion for the Madrid-based team.

However, Boateng went on to explain the pressure he faced upon joining Barcelona. He shared how he was explicitly instructed not to publicly declare his allegiance to Real Madrid, even though it was the truth. "I couldn't say that in the press conference. They told me, 'Never say that, otherwise, you can't play.' Literally, I said, 'What do you mean?' And they said, 'Nah, you can't say.' Because two years before, I had an interview when I played for Las Palmas, and they asked me, 'Who is the best player in the world?' And I said, 'In this world, Ronaldo, in the galaxy, Messi.' And they asked me my favourite club, and I said Real Madrid."

To fit into the Barcelona environment, Boateng reluctantly bent the truth. "The first question [when I joined Barcelona] was 'What is your favourite club?' I said Barcelona. 'Who is the best player in the world?' I said, Messi. This is one of the biggest lies because I usually say the truth, but this one, I had to lie because I wanted to put on the shirt for one time at Camp Nou. I think everybody understands," Boateng explained.

Apart from this revelation, Boateng recently underwent a significant personal transformation by accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior and being baptized in Germany. He shared this transformative experience on social media, declaring his faith and expressing his newfound commitment.