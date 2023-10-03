Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals he turned down Arsenal move due to family's concerns

Kevin-Prince Boateng recently revealed that during the early stages of his career, he received an offer from Arsenal to join the club.

Boateng, who came through the academy of Hertha Berlin, disclosed that an agent from Arsenal approached him with the opportunity to move to the Premier League club.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's "Vibe with Five" program, the former Ghana international explained that despite the tempting offer, his parents and siblings were not in favour of the move. They believed that joining a prestigious club like Arsenal at the age of 17 might hinder his development and felt he had more room to grow.

"Back in the day when I was 17, I could have joined Arsenal. This guy came to talk to me, but my mom and brothers were like no. I stayed in Berlin. I was playing for the German U-18, and this guy came to me that he is an Arsenal scout and that Arsenal were interested, but my mom and brothers were like it's too early," Boateng revealed.

Instead of making the move to Arsenal, the retired midfielder joined Tottenham Hotspur four years later, signing a four-year contract with the club in July 2007 for a reported £5.4 million. However, his time at Tottenham was relatively short-lived, as he made only 14 appearances and scored no goals during his tenure.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of the football transfer market, Boateng expressed his discontent with its current state. He believed that if he were to be valued in today's market, he would cost significantly more than the amount Tottenham paid for him at the time.

"It is too soft now, back in the day it was too tough. You have to be the best of the best of the best of the best before you will be able to train with the first team. Today, you play one good season, you score 15 goals then you cost 60 million," Boateng remarked.

Boateng's 19-year football career saw him play for 14 different clubs, including two spells at AC Milan and Hertha Berlin. Throughout his career, his total transfer fees amounted to 44 million euros, with his highest transfer cost being 10.50 million euros.