GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals Juventus recommendation to Jerome

Published on: 12 September 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals Juventus recommendation to Jerome
Siegerehrung: Jerome BOATENG (FC Bayern)/re. mit Kevin-Prince BOATENG (AC Mailand Milan)Fussball - Bundesliga /Turnier Audi-Cup 2011: Finale: FC Bayern Muenchen - FC Barcelona, Muenchen, 27.07.2011 -Football / Soccer: 1. German Division / "Tournament " AudiCup 2011 ", FC Bayern Munich - FC Barcelona , Final, Munich, Germany, July 27, 2011.

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed he urged his brother Jerome Boateng to join Juventus in the summer.

Kevin-Prince returned to Serie A with Fiorentina over the summer, having spent the second half of last season at Barcelona.

According to the Ghana international, he could have been facing his younger sibling when the Viola host Juventus in Week 3 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

“It would’ve been great to see him here, above all because it doesn’t look like he’ll play much for Bayern,” he told Bild.

“In any case, I recommended Juventus to him. Juve are a great club. Serie A is very interesting.”

Jerome had been linked with the Bianconeri as a possible stopgap for the injured Giorgio Chiellini.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments