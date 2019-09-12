Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals Juventus recommendation to Jerome

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has disclosed he urged his brother Jerome Boateng to join Juventus in the summer.

Kevin-Prince returned to Serie A with Fiorentina over the summer, having spent the second half of last season at Barcelona.

According to the Ghana international, he could have been facing his younger sibling when the Viola host Juventus in Week 3 of the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

“It would’ve been great to see him here, above all because it doesn’t look like he’ll play much for Bayern,” he told Bild.

“In any case, I recommended Juventus to him. Juve are a great club. Serie A is very interesting.”

Jerome had been linked with the Bianconeri as a possible stopgap for the injured Giorgio Chiellini.