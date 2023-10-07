Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals Sulley Muntari's reaction to 2014 World Cup sacking

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has shared the details of Sulley Muntari's reaction when both players were sacked from the Black Stars camp during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The duo was expelled from the camp in the morning just before Ghana's final group game against Portugal. Both players were sacked for not conducting themselves appropriately, as Munatri assaulted Black Stars management committee member Moses Armah, while Boateng's sacking was because he disrespected coach Kwesi Appiah.

Boateng recounted that they received a letter, instructing them to leave the hotel within 15 minutes. He described the situation as unexpected and challenging, given the high stakes of the match.

Boateng revealed Muntari's emotional outburst during their exit, stating that Muntari angrily shouted that he would "kill everybody."

"They said leave the hotel in 15 minutes, give your cards back and everything, and I was like 'Wow!'. It was the third game of the group stage, so if we win, we go through. We lose, we go out. (The meeting was) the night before (the game)...me and Muntari argued with the president. So I came out of my room and I knocked on the door, I said 'Sulley' and he said 'Yeah, me too'. They kicked both of us out on gameday," he said on Vibe with FIVE podcast.

"I saw them when I was going out. The worst moment is when you are going out of the World Cup with your luggage. And Muntari was in the background going 'Huh, I will kill everybody'. So we walked, and the guys said 'Bro we are so sorry. Should we talk to them?' And I said 'If you want to talk to them, you spoke to them already,' and I said a real would say we are all not playing," he added.

Muntari has since apologised for his actions during the incident, while Boateng maintains that his sacking was a result of standing up for the team, a claim that former captain Asamoah Gyan has contradicted.