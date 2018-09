Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed how Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi convinced him to choose the Neroverdi.

The German-born moved to the Serie A this summer after leaving Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has since been a huge hit by scoring three goals in five matches.

''He didn’t so much ask as order me to come here. I know I’m a big character and I really like it,'' the former Ghana international said.