Kevin Prince Boateng: Ronaldo joining Juventus would be important for Italian football

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng has said he would like to see Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus amid increasing speculation linking the Portugal star with a move - claiming that it would important for Italian football.

The Bianconeri are understood to be increasingly confident of signing the five-time Ballon D'or winner in the ongoing summer transfer.

According to multiple reports, Juventus are working on a transfer package in the region of £88million to take the world's best to Turin.

Ronaldo, 33, is said to be ready to accept an eye-watering £26.5million-a-year deal after the deal was floated during a recent meeting between Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, and Juve chiefs Fabio Paretic and Beppe Marotta.

Juve are desperate to win the Champions League, having reached two finals in the last four years, and believe Ronaldo can make a crucial difference.

Speaking after his unveiling at Sassuolo on Friday, Boateng stated that the arrival of the five-time UEFA Champions League winner will add much more value to the league.

"You tell me whether it's a joke or not, but for me, I'm serious [that Ronaldo would be one of two big transfers]. It would be very, very important for Italian football if he really did come, and Juve should be applauded if they manage [to get him]," the 31-year-old said.

Boateng completed a two-year deal to U.S Sassuolo on Thursday after helping Eintracht Frankfurt clinch the German DFB Pokal last term - beating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the final.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter