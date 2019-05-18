GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 May 2019
Kevin-Prince Boateng ruled out of Barcelona's final La Liga game of the season

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has been ruled out of Barcelona's final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on  Sunday. 

This is because Boateng has "discomfort in his left knee", the club posted on Twitter.

They added that "his recovery will determine his availability" for the final of the Copa Del Rey which is against Valencia next week Saturday.

 

Boateng has contributed very little to Barcelona's title success this season having made just three appearances.

He joined the Catalan club on loan in January after an impressive six months in the Serie A with Sassuolo where he scored four and assisted three in 13 games.

It is expected that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

