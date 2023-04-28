Kevin-Prince Boateng ruled out of Hertha Berlin's clash against Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin will be without Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng for their upcoming match against Bayern Munich.

Boateng is set to miss the game due to adductor problems, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees for coach Pal Dardai.

Dardai expressed disappointment at Boateng's absence. The coach emphasized the importance of full concentration from his team, especially considering Bayern's formidable goal difference.

Boateng, who has made 18 appearances for Hertha this season, will be a significant loss for the struggling club.

However, Dardai remained pragmatic about the situation, acknowledging the challenge ahead: "Everything would have to fit for a point...Bavaria is a hungry lion."

Despite the odds stacked against them, Hertha will look to put up a strong fight against the reigning champions. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.