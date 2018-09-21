Kevin Prince Boateng scores to help Sassuolo rally to down Afriyie Acquah's Empoli

Kevin-Prince Boateng continued his impressive start to the season by scoring to help Sassuolo comeback to beat Afriyie Acquah's Empoli 3-1 on Friday night in the Serie A.

Fellow Ghana international Alfred Duncan lasted the entire duration for the winning side at home.

Francesco Caputo gave Empoli the lead after just 18 seconds at the Mapei Stadium.

Midfielder Leonardo Capezzi surged into the box and cut it back for Caputo to stroked the ball into the net.

Sassuolo snatched the leveller after 13 minutes though Boateng.

Alfred Duncan slipped a clever ball through to Di Francesco, who couldn’t find an angle to shoot from.

Instead he cut it back for the onrushing Boateng, who slid in to knock it into the back of the net to register his second league goal of the campaign.

A minute later, Acquah picked up an injury and had to be substituted.

Gian Marco Ferrari made it 2-1 for Sassuolo in the 57th minute before Empoli got reduced to ten men after Miha Zajc collected his second yellow on 71 minutes.

Five minutes from time, Federico Di Francesco found the back of the net.

Boateng was substituted in the 62nd minute.