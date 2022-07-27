Kevin-Prince Boateng set for bigger sporting role at Hertha Berlin in final season

Kevin-Prince Boateng is set for a bigger role at Hertha Berlin in his final season as a professional footballer.

The 35-year-old is set to bid farewell to his boyhood club on the pitch but could be offered other major role in the team at the end of the upcoming season.

The former Ghana midfielder acted as player-coach last season despite being restricted by injuries.

The veteran was considered the saviour of Hertha Berlin as he helped the Bundesliga side to avoid relegation last term.

The Bild newspaper is reporting that the former AC Milan forward will still have a bigger role to play at the club on his farewell tour.

After making just 10 start last season, the German-born Ghanaian, is expected to play more games in his last season as a professional.

Boateng has reportedly lost five kilograms of body weight as the Ghanaian looks more lively and should be better able to convey his playing quality and experience to the pitch over longer periods of time.

The forward has a better physical fitness as compared to a year ago and should be more impact this term.

He should also benefit from the fact that Ivan Sunjic, a defensive six, was brought in, which could protect Boateng and Suat Serdar, who are more equipped with creative skills.

Incidentally, it is also quite remarkable that the native Berliner was appointed vice-captain and considered the most respected person in the squad.