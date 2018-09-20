Kevin Prince Boateng shocked over Ronaldo's red card in Valencia- Juventus UCL clash

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng has quizzed the decision by Felix Brych to send off Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Champions League clash between Valencia and Juventus.

Cristano Ronaldo who was making his Champions League debut for Juve, appeared to grab Valencia defender Jeison Murillo's hair as they tangled off the ball midway through the first half and referee Felix Brych consulted his assistant behind the goal before showing the five-time Champions League winner a straight red card.

The red card left Cristiano Ronaldo teary with many football fans stunned by the referees call, including Sassuolo forward Kevin Prince Boateng who is bewildered by the red card.

He posted on Twitter," Red card for what??? # watcheditmoretimes hmmm."

Ten-man Juve rallied and took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Miralem Pjanic scored from the penalty spot, and shortly after the break, the Bosnian midfielder stroked home another spot-kick.

Meanwhile, Valencia were then awarded a penalty in stoppage time but Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denied Daniel Parejo to preserve the Italians' clean sheet.

