Kevin-Prince Boateng starts pre-season with Sassuolo amid uncertain future

Kevin-Prince Boateng kicked off his pre-season in Sassuolo colours despite the continuing uncertainty over his future at the club.

The former Ghana international has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo with a number of clubs in Italy and abroad believed to be interested.

Reports have emerged that Fiorentina are keen on the services of the former AC Milan man.

Kevin spent the second half of last season on loan at Barcelona where he won La Liga.

But has returned to Sassuolo after Barcelona decided against making the transfer permanent as he failed to excel.

He endured a torrid time at Barcelona failing to score a goal in four appearances for the Catalan club.