Kevin-Prince Boateng still important for Hertha BSC despite physical weakness - Former coach

Former Hertha BSC manager Felix Magath says the physical abilities of former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng are no longer up to the level required for playing in the Bundesliga but could still help in other capacities due to his experience.

The former AC Milan star reunited with his boyhood club in 2021 having left in 2007 to play for Tottenham Hotspurs in the English Premier League. Upon his arrival at Hertha BSC, Boateng played under Felix Magath who eventually parted ways with the club a year after.

The former Black Stars player has struggled to make an impact despite making four starts this season

According to Magath, Boateng may help in other roles off the pitch with his knowledge because old age will hinder his effectiveness on the field.

"He's in good physical condition."

"Physically, he is in a condition that is not made for the Bundesliga," said Felix Magath to Sport1.

"In terms of personality, Boateng was the most important player from last season, and probably this one too. Later he was important and led the team. He also led the team superbly in the relegation against HSV."

Hertha BSC are currently bottom of the Bundesliga table with 22 points after 29 games. They play away to defending champions Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Sunday, April 30.