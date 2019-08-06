Kevin-Prince Boateng thanks Fiorentina for believing in him

Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his gratitude to AC Fiorentina for believing in him despite relatively being inactive in the last six months.

The Ghana forward spent the last six months warming the bench at Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Boateng joined the Blaugrana on a short term loan deal with the option to purchase from US Sassuolo during the January transfer window.

The 32-year-old returned from the loan spell to sign for AC Fiorentina in a deal worth €1 million.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker has thanked the Artemio Franchi outfit for the faith shown in him and promised to reciprocate it when the season gets underway.

“I was happy at Sassuolo in those first six months. I have to thank Fiorentina, as it’s not easy to believe in someone who basically hasn’t played in the last six months,” said the 32-year-old in his Press conference.

“It was a lovely experience in Barcelona, working with the best in the world, but it wasn’t very satisfying. At my age, it was worth it, as at least I can say that I played at Camp Nou alongside Lionel Messi.

“(Fiorentina director Daniele) Pradè convinced me to come here by calling several times in one day. I liked that attitude. There are a lot of young players to help here and that’s further motivation for me. I don’t have many years left to play, but I think I still have something to give and want to give my kids the joy of watching me play.

“There were clubs interested in Germany, but I made this choice also for my family. I love Italy, I love food and there’s the best food in Italy!”