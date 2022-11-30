Kevin-Prince Boateng: 'The best player in the 2022 World Cup so far is Mohammed Kudus'

Ghana prodigy Mohammed Kudus is the best player so far at the 2022 World Cup, says Germany-born legend Kevin-Prince Boateng despite the presence of superstars at the tournament in Qatar.

The former Ghana international predicted a big future for the talented youngster revealing that he is sign for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the near future.

Boateng has been blown away by what the talented Ghanaian youngster can do with the ball which has led him to the conclusion that he is the best player of the competition so far.

The Hertha Berlin player made the powerful statement even though other top global stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe have all shown glimpses of their talent in the competition.

Boateng, who is a pundit on German television, made this remarks after watching the impact of the youngster in his two matches so far for the Black Stars.

Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars to down South Korea on Monday after he set up one of the goals for Ghana in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of Portugal.

After Ghana 's victory against South Korea on Monday 28 November, Kevin Prince Boateng spoke on the matter.

The former Milan and Monza player , currently playing at Hertha Berlin , left statements speaking of his national team at the World Cup and, above all, of Kudus' excellent performances.

"Kudus is the best player in the World Cup at the moment and he overly impresses with what he does. It's incredible what he can do with the ball," Boateng said on German television Sport1.

Boateng has played in two World Cups with the Ghanaian national team and now, directly from Germany where he plies his trade, he has made these statements when answering a question about the best player in the World Cup so far.

"It will only be a matter of time before he moves, after the Dutch experience, to a top club,” Boateng said

Ghana will play Uruguay on Friday and Kudus is expected to be in top form for the Black Stars to help them advance to the next stage of the tournament in Qatar.