Kevin Prince Boateng to start training with Barcelona today

Ghana international Kevin Prince Boateng will start training with his new club Barcelona today after completing his move from Sassuolo on Tuesday afternoon.

The 31 year old joins the Catalans on a six month loan deal and the move could be made permanent if he excels during his loan spell.

Boateng was unveiled today after passing his medicals and will join the rest of his teammates including five times Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi for training on Tuesday evening.

The striker revealed he is fully fit and ready to hit the ball rolling.

"I'm doing very well physically, I played 90 minutes for Sassuolo on Saturday," he said at his unveiling.

The former AC Milan forward was brought in to be a back up for Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, a role he is willing to take.

"I do not know at the moment, but I understand that I will not be a regular starter because there are incredible players in the team, I'm here to help with my experience." he added.