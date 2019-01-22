Kevin-Prince Boateng to use experience to help Barcelona

Newly-signed Barcelona attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng hopes that past experience in Spain will prove a key factor in succeeding at the club.

The Catalan giants paid the Sassuolo £1.8 million to take Boateng on loan for the rest of the season. They can make the move permanent by paying a further £7 million at the end of the campaign.

Boateng's arrival at the Nou Camp marks his return to La Liga, after featuring for Las Palmas in the 2016/17 season where he scored 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The Ghanaian was all smiles on Tuesday as he pulled on the famous home strip for the first time and posed for the cameras at the Nou Camp and claimed that he is counting on his past experience in the league to become successful at the club.

"My time in Las Palmas will help me A league change is always difficult, but for me Spain is like my homeland and I'm looking forward to new experiences in LaLiga."

He will be available for the first leg of Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against Sevilla on Wednesday night.