Kevin-Prince Boateng viciously attacks German newspaper Bild over Barcelona training no-show report

Kevin-Prince Boateng has launched a fierce attack on German newspaper Bild following a publication that the Ghana forward failed to show up for Barcelona voluntary training session during the international break.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde handed his non-internationals a two-day holiday but invited but handed those on the fringes an opportunity to turn up for training anyway - but according to the renowned German newspaper. the Boateng failed to show up at the club's Cuidad Deportiva last Thursday.

Boateng was among four Barcelona first team stars who did not go on international duty after he was once again left out of Ghana's squad for the final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

But the 31-year-old took to his Instagram page to lambaste the newspaper - issuing a warning to them to get their facts right before publishing articles.

"Dear Bild, try to gather correct information before writing this junk!"

He joined the Catalan giants on loan from Sassuolo in the winter - to provide cover and occasional rest for Luis Suarez but the move looks something of a false dawn after struggling at the club.

Since his arrival on loan in January, Boateng has made only two appearances for Barça, in the 2-0 Copa defeat away at the Sánchez Pizjuán and in the unconvincing 1-0 victory over Valladolid at Camp Nou, where he lasted an hour before Suárez was thrown on to add some impetus to the attack.