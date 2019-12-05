Kevin-Prince Boateng visits Nelson Mandela prison as he fights racism

Fiorentina forward Kevin-Prince Boateng visited visited the commemorative cell at the Mandela Forum in Florence on Thursday.

Together with club president Rocco Commisso, the pair visited the reproduction of Nelson Mandela's prison on the back of “No to racism”.

At the end of the visit, KP Boateng has shared, “Let us all carry forward the fight against racism, let us move forward”.

On his part, Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso also shared, “I was the captain of four African players, no one had to touch them to me. We were all the same, the color was not part of football. We must eliminate the minority of racist fans”.

Racism has been on the rise in the ongoing season but KP Boateng has taken it upon himself to fight against it.

Having called for stiffer punishment, the former Black Stars attacker is looking to form his own task force that will help in the fight.