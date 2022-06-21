Kevin-Prince Boateng wants Ghana return ahead of 2022 World Cup

Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is hoping to make the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after signing a new contract with Hertha Berlin.

The 35-year-old was handed a one-year contract extension by the Bundesliga club after helping the team to escape relegation.

Boateng despite his injury record made 19 appearances for his boyhood club in the 2021/22 season.

The former AC Milan star played a key role for the club last season despite his injury woes as they survived relegation.

Boateng still has interest of playing for the Ghana national team and was very vocal during the team's participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on his twitter page.

🇬🇭 Ghana 🙈🙈 #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go black ⭐️ — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) January 10, 2022

GHANAsoccernet.com sources indicate that the former Fiorentina midfielder is likely to meet Coach Otto Addo who is based in Germany over possible talks of making a return to the team for the AFCON qualifiers and World Cup.

Boateng is working to be fit ahead of the 2022/23 season as the World Cup draws near and is hoping to convince the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

The former Tottenham forward has never ruled out the possibility of playing for the Black Stars since his indefinite suspension after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He made it clear in one of his tweets that no Ghana coach had contacted him on getting a call up with Ghanaian journalist Gary Al Smith.

Hi Gary, no journalist ever talked to me!! I spoke to coach akonnor and I think he is the best man for ghana right now,we had a great conversation!! We didn’t really speak a lot about me returning to the black stars... — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 4, 2020

Hi Gary, no journalist ever talked to me!! I spoke to coach akonnor and I think he is the best man for ghana right now,we had a great conversation!! We didn’t really speak a lot about me returning to the black stars... — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) March 4, 2020

Boateng will be working to stay fit and hoping to be considered by Ghana coach Otto Addo for the Black Stars next assignment.

Meanwhile, the Ghana FA is set to confirm some nationality switches of Ghanaian players to join the Black Stars in the coming days.