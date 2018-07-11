Kevin Prince Boateng welcomes Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian league with a friendly tweet

Ghanaian forward Kevin Prince Boateng has welcomed Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian serie A with a beautiful tweet expressing the kind of influence they will have on the game in Italy.

The Ghanaian joined Sassuolo last week from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, after a stellar campaign last season, where he won the DFB Pokal with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo- five time Ballon D'or winner- joined Juventus from Real Madrid for 112 million Euros, putting him in the bracket of the four most expensive players of all time.

His arrival to Italy has been greeted with several magnificent reactions and newly signed Sassuolo forward Kevin Prince Boateng took to twitter to welcome the world best footballer in a humorous tweet.

The 31 year old posted," First me, now it's Cristiano. Serie A is gonna be fire."

Boateng previously played for A.C Milan between 2010 to 2013 winning the serie A title in his first season before leaving for Schalke O4 in Germany.

The nomadic forward also spent time in Spain with Las Palmas playing against Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid in the La Liga.

