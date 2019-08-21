Kevin-Prince Boateng welcomes Frank Ribery to Fiorentina

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 21 August 2019

 

Ghana International Kevin-Prince Boateng has welcomed his new team mate Frank Ribery to his new club Fiorentina. 

The Bayern Munich legend joined Fiorentina on a free transfer with the move announced on Wednesday.

Fiorentina have boosted their squad with the signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng who signed a two-year deal with the club and have currently captured the signature of the French International as the Serie A season begins this week.

“He is here welcome mon fere”, KP Boateng wrote on his official Instagram page.

Ribery will become Fiorentina's fifth permanent summer signing, following Riccardo Baroni, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Aleksa Terzic and Erick Pulgar.

