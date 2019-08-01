Kevin-Prince Boateng will bring quality to Fiorentina- Martorelli

Giocondo Martorelli, agent of Fiorentina defender Luca Ranieri says Kevin-Prince Boateng will bring quality to the team.

The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract after completing his mandatory medical on Wednesday.

Boakye who had a torrid time at Barcelona will be hoping to get his career back on track with the new club.

Martorelli after the signing of the Ghanaian international said, KP Boateng has a lot of experience and his quality is undoubted.

" Excellent operation. A player with unquestionable qualities who will bring so much quality. He has a lot of experience having played in many European championships, he said in an interview.

He also indicated that he hopes Boateng will be of good behavior at the club and must be ready to accept any challenge.

“I do not expect disappointments from a behavioral point of view”.