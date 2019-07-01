Kevin-Prince Boateng will sign for Barcelona - US Sassuolo chief reveals

Chief Executive Officer of US Sassuolo Giovani Carnevali has disclosed that Kevin-Prince Boateng will sign a permanent contract at FC Barcelona.

The 32-year-old made a shock switch to Barcelona from Sassuolo during the January transfer window, on loan with an €8 million option to buy, although he played just four games for the Catalans during the second half of last season.

However, Carnevali says he will sign the dotted line for the Blaugrana during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “I don’t think we’ll see him again, it’s difficult."

“I think Barcelona will buy him and maybe move him on to another Spanish team: he’ll probably stay in La Liga.”

Boateng’s previous clubs include Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.