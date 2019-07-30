Kevin-Prince Boateng working on a deal to join Fiorentina

Kevin-Prince Boateng is working on a deal to join Fiorentina.

The 32-year-old is on the verge of joining from Sassuolo.

The Ghana international just returned to Sassuolo after his six-month loan spell with Barcelona.

He had been ready for an Eintracht Frankfurt comeback, but it was rumoured he’d prefer to stay in Italy so he could work on a reunion with his wife Melissa Satta.

Sportitalia is reporting Boateng has agreed to join Fiorentina and is working on the details.

The future of the 32 has been hugely speculated since his returned on a short-term loan from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a move away from Sassuolo with a number of clubs in Italy and abroad believed to be interested.

He endured a torrid time at Barcelona failing to score a goal in four appearances for the Catalan club.