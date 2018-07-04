Kevin-Prince Boateng's impending departure is a big loss to Frankfurt - Bruno Hübner

Eintracht Frankurt Chief Bruno Hübner says the imminent departure of Kevin-Prince Boateng will be a big loss to the club.

GHANAsoccernet.com exclusively reported on Tuesday that the 31-year-old Ghanaian forward is on the verge of signing for Italian Serie A Sassuolo in the coming days after agreeing personal terms with the club.

Boateng joined the Eagles at the start of last season's campaign from Spanish side Las Palmas, helping them to a shock victory over Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final.

According to the club's chief, losing the former AC Milan attacker will adversely affect his side in the forthcoming campaign.

"He is a real personality, has attracted the attention in critical phases," Hübner mourns Boateng's exit

"Of course he is a real loss for us." Especially on the pitch he will miss."

Once the final details of the deal with Frankfurt are agreed, the Ghanaian will be officially announced as a Neroverdi player.

He helped AC Milan clinch the Scudetto in the 2010-11 season.