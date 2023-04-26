GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kevin-Prince Boateng’s wife Valentina Fradegrada poses as a Bond girl in sexy photoshoot

Published on: 26 April 2023
Former AC Milan star Kevin-Prince Boateng's wife, Valentina Fradegrada, has set pulses racing with her latest Instagram post.

The Italian model and social media influencer shared a series of sultry snaps dressed as a Bond girl, complete with a golden gun.

The 31-year-old posed in white lingerie and a matching coat, showing off her curves and stunning red hair. In one photo, she even placed the gun in one of her stockings.

The post caught the attention of her 3.4 million followers, who flooded the comments section with heart and flame emojis. Boateng himself also showed his approval with a series of heart and dynamite emojis.

It seems the steamy distraction may have come at the right time, as Boateng has been struggling with his team Hertha BSC's performance in the German Bundesliga, currently sitting at the bottom of the table.

