Key Baba Rahman trait that makes him first choice for Black Stars revealed in Chile win

Baba Rahman returned to the Black Stars lineup against Chile after missing the 4-1 thrashing against Japan due to illness, and he demonstrated why he is Ghana's first-choice left-back.

The Chelsea defender was outstanding. Chileans targeted his side whenever they attacked, but Rahman was up to the task. He made certain that the Chileans did not find joy.

His game reading was excellent, as he made several timely interventions. Despite Chile's high press, Rahman remained composed on the ball, putting his experience to good use.

Rahman played the entire game and had 76 touches. With 38/52 he scored 73% for accurate passes. The 27-year-old completed two of the four dribbles he attempted. He also made three interceptions and three recoveries.

Undoubtedly, one of Ghana's best players on Tuesday against South Americans. Ghana won the game on penalties after goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen made two wonderful stops in the shootout.

Tuesday's match was Rahman's 45th Ghana appearance. He made his debut in 2014.

His excellent performance is proof that Rahman remains the country's best bet at left-back.

He is expected to make the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Rahman narrowly missed out on a place in the 2014 World Cup. He was on the preliminary squad, but Kwesi Appiah did not select him to represent Ghana in Brazil.

Rahman will make a critical decision about his future at Chelsea now that the international break is over. His contract with the Blues has two more years left on it.

Ghanasoccernet reported last week that Middlesbrough, Reading, PAOK FC, and Augsburg have all approached Chelsea about signing Rahman.