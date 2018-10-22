GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 October 2018
Khouma Babacar to spearhead Sassuolo attack in Boateng's absence ahead of Sampdoria clash
REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - APRIL 15: Khouma Babacar of US Sassuolo gestures during the serie A match between US Sassuolo and Benevento Calcio at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on April 15, 2018 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar is set to replace Kevin-Prince Boateng as the leading marksman for US Sassuolo in their Italian Serie A clash against Sampdoria on Monday.

The Neroverdi will travel to the Stadio Ferraris with the aim of recovering from their recent slump after losing to AC Milan and SS Napoli.

But Roberto De Zerbi's side will be going into the game without his talisman Kevin-Prince Boateng who is suffering from a muscular problem.

Boateng picked the injury in the side's 2-0 defeat against Napoli and was replaced by Khouma Babacar in the 69th minute.

The Senegalese forward is set to keep his place in the line-up in the absence of the injured Ghanaian hitman.

Boateng has scored 3 goals in 7 games to help the side to 8th on the log.

