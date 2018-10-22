Khouma Babacar to spearhead Sassuolo attack in Boateng's absence ahead of Sampdoria clash

Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar is set to replace Kevin-Prince Boateng as the leading marksman for US Sassuolo in their Italian Serie A clash against Sampdoria on Monday.

The Neroverdi will travel to the Stadio Ferraris with the aim of recovering from their recent slump after losing to AC Milan and SS Napoli.

But Roberto De Zerbi's side will be going into the game without his talisman Kevin-Prince Boateng who is suffering from a muscular problem.

Boateng picked the injury in the side's 2-0 defeat against Napoli and was replaced by Khouma Babacar in the 69th minute.

The Senegalese forward is set to keep his place in the line-up in the absence of the injured Ghanaian hitman.

Boateng has scored 3 goals in 7 games to help the side to 8th on the log.