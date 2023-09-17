"Kill the game in Cape Coast", John Justice Abban urges Medeama ahead of Horoya showdown

Medeama board member John Justice Abban is urging the team to completely "kill the game" in Cape Coast ahead of their CAF Champions League cracker against Horoya on Sunday.

The Ghanaian giants will battle the Guinea powerhouse in an epic match at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday with an eye on qualification to the group stage top of the agenda.

The battle lines have been drawn by the two teams as they push for a slot in the group stage of the competition.

But ahead of the match, Medeama board member John Justice Abban has urged Medeama to finish off the game at home to make the return leg a mere formality.

"We have to kill the game at home so the return leg becomes much easier," he said

"This is a obviously a much bigger match than Remo Stars and it's important we bang in the goals here at home.

"Winning massively at home will be crucial in our quest to make it to the group stage.

"The boys know what is at stake and so they are well motivated for the match.

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stage. Medeama, making their debut in the Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League last season, is determined to make their mark.