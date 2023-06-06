'Killer bewu last show' - Berekum Chelsea fire strong warning to Hearts of Oak ahead of GPL final day clash

Berekum Chelsea have told Hearts of Oak to be ready for embarrassment on the final day of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.

The two teams will clash at the Golden City Park as 10th-placed Berekum Chelsea host 11th-placed Hearts of Oak who are just three points above the relegation Zone.

The Phobians are currently on a bad run recording six losses in their last seven games with their latest coming in front of their home fans at the Accra Sports Stadium when they got defeated by Real Tamale United on Sunday.

Berekum Chelsea on the other hand are performing below par having also lost three consecutive games including their recent defeat to title contenders Bechem United.

However, the 2010/2011 champions are optimistic ahead of the fixture. On their official Facebook handle, they wrote, "Killer bewu last show," which translates to "the killer will die at the end."