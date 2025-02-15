Killers of Nana Pooley must be arrested and dealt with - Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called for the immediate arrest of the killers of Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Frimpong, also known as Nana Pooley.

The Kotoko fan was tragically murdered at the Nana Kronmansah Park during the Matchday 19 game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko.

So far, seven arrests have been made including the owner of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who is a former Labour and Employment Minister.

However, following a visit by Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams to Manhyia on Friday, February 14, Otumfup urged the sector Minister to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and dealt with to deter others.

“The incident is so worrying. Why should this happen in the first place?" Otumfuo questioned. "A family has lost a young and vibrant man due to someone’s wickedness. No one should lose his life because of a game.”

The King added that regardless of the exact location where the assailant committed the crime, he must be identified and arrested immediately as a testament to the effectiveness of the country’s laws.

“You premeditate to kill an individual because of a statement he made about causing your relegation? No one should put such authority in his hands to commit such a crime.

"This shouldn’t have happened. Institute a thorough investigation to arrest the perpetrator. Why hasn’t he been arrested until now? He is still around and yet the law enforcement agencies haven’t gotten him. Arrest him to deter others," he added.

As part of the measures to prevent hooliganism at the various stadia, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released a matchday safety and protocols all clubs must abide by.