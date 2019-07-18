Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio keen to land Man City's Thomas Agyepong on loan

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio is hopeful of bringing Manchester City’s Ghanaian winger Thomas Agyepong back to the Premiership on another loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent last season with Hibernian but a succession of injuries restricted him to just 10 appearances, nine of which were as a substitute.

His only goal came in a 3-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park in September.

Agyepong, who joined City from the Right To Dream Academy in his homeland, has yet to make an appearance in any competition for the English champions and had previously spent season-long loans with Eredivisie clubs FC Twente and NAC Breda.

He played for Ghana in the African Cup of Nations last month and Alessio believes he can play a part in maintaining the progress achieved under his predecessor, Steve Clarke.

''I can't say anything about him at the moment because there are a lot of negotiations but nothing concrete,'' he said.

''We are just chatting but, in the next week, I think the situation will become clearer.''