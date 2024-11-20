Kim Grant calls for Otto Addo's sack after Ghana's failure to qualify for 2025 AFCON

Former Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has called for the dismissal of Black Stars coach Otto Addo following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The former Ghana international criticized Addo’s tactical approach, accusing him of lacking the experience to implement a cohesive playing system.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F without winning a single game and lost at home to Angola and Niger, failing to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 21 years.

“'Tactical decisions highlight a glaring lack of experience, with an inability to implement a coherent playing system that suits the players' strengths.

“Instead, we see square pegs forced into round holes, wasting talent, and failing to maximize potential on the pitch.'

“Coaches in the past were dismissed for far less, yet this current technical staff is being shielded by an inner circle, even after this disastrous AFCON qualification campaign.

“The narrative to retain them for the World Cup qualifiers is outrageous and risks further embarrassment. It’s time to stop protecting mediocrity, banish egos, and demand accountability.

The GFA Executive Council is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to deliberate Ghana’s poor performance in the AFCON Qualifiers.