Kim Grants calls on Hearts of Oak players to improve after defeat against Glow Lamp Academy

Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grant has urged his players to step up their game following their loss against Glow Lamp Academy in a friendly match.

The Phobians were shocked to a 2-1 defeat against the academy boys in a friendly encounter on Wednesday.

Speaking after the match, coach Grant expresses his disappointment in the result and called on his players to live up to the billing of playing for the Accra-based giants.

“We had intensive training yesterday so for me the result is okay,” Grant said.

“Well done to Glow- lamp they showed some energy and they have a young squad. It’s a good exercise, we made a lot of changes just to get some minutes for each “player.

“We have two important games at the weekend , that’s what I’m looking at so that we will get more match fitness.

“The players have to step up because Hearts of oak is not a small club, the expectations, demand and pressure is there so you need to adopt. I believe in the players so that’s why they are here”

The Phobians will travel to Cape Coast to face Cape Coast vipers on Saturday as they prepare for the possible start of the Ghana Premier league next month.