Kim Lars Bjorkegren applauds Black Queens sharpened attack ahead of WAFCON

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has praised his side's improved goalscoring form.

The Queens, after recording a 3-1 win against Malawi last Saturday, again defeated Benin in their second preparatory game on Wednesday ahead of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking after the game, the Swedish gaffer admitted that they struggled in the early part of the game but came back strongly to beat the Benions.

“I think we were struggling a little bit in the middle of the first half," he said.

"It was a little and the ball was played in the air than on the ground, and that probably helped the opponent a little bit more, but when we took it down and started to play football, we were absolutely the better team and we scored four goals," he added.

Bjorkegren also expressed his satisfaction with their improved goal scoring.

“So the attack is starting to look better and better; we have scored seven goals now in two games, so it’s good.”

The Black Queens will wrap up their preparations with a final game against Nigeria on Saturday.

Ghana is in Group C at the Women’s AFCON with defending champions South Africa, Mali and Tanzania.

The Women’s AFCON is scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 5 to July 26.