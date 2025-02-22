Kim Lars Bjorkegren calls Black Queens' last-minute defeat to Morocco 'worst feeling' to start his tenure

New Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has described Ghana’s 1-0 loss to Morocco in Friday’s international friendly as the worst possible way to begin his tenure.

The Swedish tactician, who was making his debut in charge of the women’s senior national team, saw his side battle hard for most of the game before conceding a heartbreaking injury-time goal.

The match remained goalless for nearly 90 minutes, with Ghana putting up a solid defensive performance.

However, in stoppage time, Sakina Ouzraoui capitalized on a partially cleared ball and fired a low shot into the net to snatch victory for the hosts.

Ghana had opportunities to score, with Sharifatu Sumaila and Doris Boaduwaa both coming close, but they failed to convert their chances.

Speaking after the game, Bjorkegren admitted the defeat was difficult to take.

“To start with [a defeat] is the worst feeling you can have as a coach and as a player when you work hard for almost the whole game. You deserve at least a draw, and you have the chances to actually win.

“I'm really proud of the girls. They worked hard. There haven't been many training sessions togetherâ€”actually, just one full training. The focus has been on working as a group and improving the defense."

The match was part of Ghana’s preparations for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, set for July.