Kim Lars Björkegren targets top-four finish for Black Queens at Women's AFCON

Newly appointed Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars BjÃ¶rkegren, has expressed his ambition to lead Ghana's national women's football team to a top-four finish at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Swedish tactician, unveiled in Accra last week, has signed a two-year contract and has already commenced preparations with the team in Morocco.

The Black Queens are set to face Morocco in an international friendly on Friday, a crucial step in their build-up to forthcoming competitions.

BjÃ¶rkegren succeeds Nora HÃ¤uptle, who departed after her contract ended to take up a coaching role with Zambia.

In outlining his objectives, BjÃ¶rkegren emphasized the necessity of continuous improvement and achieving at least a semifinal position at the Women's AFCON.

“The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is on the way, and we have the Women’s World Cup in Brazil. We have to start now and make sure we improve each day,” he stated.

“We are going to do everything to make the people proud of the women’s national team.

“We need to make sure that, in the long run, the Black Queens are a top-four team in Africa. For me, the immediate task is to make sure we are in the top four in the next AFCON and guarantee we will be in Brazil.”

BjÃ¶rkegren's extensive coaching experience includes leading teams in Sweden, China, Cyprus, and the United States.