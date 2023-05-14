King Faisal and Dreams FC to battle for FA Cup trophy and CAF Confederation Cup spot

King Faisal and Dreams FC have the opportunity to win their first major trophy after both teams reached the final of the Ghanaian FA Cup over the weekend.

Dreams FC was the first to secure a spot in the final by defeating Division One League team Skyy FC in a tense encounter on Saturday.

Sylvester Simba and Huzaif Ali scored early goals for the Ghana Premier League team to put them on course for the final. Simba broke the deadlock after just two minutes.

Skyy FC had a chance to level the score a few minutes later when the referee awarded them a penalty, but Baba Hamadu Musah missed from the spot.

In the 18th minute, Huzaif Ali scored again to double Dreams FC's lead.

Skyy FC pulled one back before half-time through Eric Antwi Konadu.

On Sunday, King Faisal beat Nsoatreaman in an exciting match at the Dr Kwame Kyei Stadium in Abrankese.

Faisal fell behind to an Nsoatreman penalty expertly taken by Samuel Ofori in the ninth minute.

Baba Yahaya levelled the score for Faisal in the 35th minute, and Frimpong Boateng's half-volley found the back of the net to put Faisal in the lead in the 44th minute.

After the break, Kwame Nana Junior equalised for Nsoatreman in the 55th minute, but Samuel Adom Antwi restored Faisal's lead in the 64th minute.

The Insha Allah Boys held on to secure a hard-fought victory and a place in the competition's final against Dreams FC for the coveted trophy.

The final will take place on June 17, with the winner qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup. For both teams, it's an opportunity to win a trophy and play in Africa, one that the players will relish.