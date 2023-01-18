King Faisal and striker Abednego Tetteh part ways 

King Faisal have reportedly parted ways with Abednego Tetteh due to the striker's strained relationship with the technical team.

The former Bechem United and Hearts of Oak player is said to have had a falling out with the technical team led by Jimmy Cobbliah.

Cobblah does not trust the striker, so he has spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.

Tetteh joined King Faisal on a free transfer before the start of the season, hoping to become a regular, but that has not been the case.

He has made 10 appearances in four months and has yet to score.

Tetteh was a big hit at Bechem United. He inspired their MTN FA Cup triumph in 2016, leading to his big move to Sudan, where he shone for Al Hilal. His carer has plummeted since he left in 2018.