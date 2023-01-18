GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

King Faisal and striker Abednego Tetteh part ways 

Published on: 18 January 2023
King Faisal and striker Abednego Tetteh part ways 

King Faisal have reportedly parted ways with Abednego Tetteh due to the striker's strained relationship with the technical team.

The former Bechem United and Hearts of Oak player is said to have had a falling out with the technical team led by Jimmy Cobbliah.

Cobblah does not trust the striker, so he has spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.

Tetteh joined King Faisal on a free transfer before the start of the season, hoping to become a regular, but that has not been the case.

He has made 10 appearances in four months and has yet to score.

Tetteh was a big hit at Bechem United. He inspired their MTN FA Cup triumph in 2016, leading to his big move to Sudan, where he shone for Al Hilal. His carer has plummeted since he left in 2018.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more