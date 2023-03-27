GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 March 2023
King Faisal appoint Godwin Ablordey as acting head coach

Godwin Ablordey has been appointed as the acting head coach for Ghana Premier League team King Faisal after the club parted ways with Jimmy Corbblah on mutual grounds.

The announcement was made by the club through a statement released on Monday, March 27.

Ablordey was previously serving as Corbblah's assistant coach when he was appointed as the head coach of King Faisal in October 2022. However, after 22 matches, Corbblah's contract has been terminated, leading to Ablordey's new role.

King Faisal, currently in the 16th position on the Ghana Premier League table, has only managed to secure 25 points from 22 games.

In the statement released by the club, it was confirmed that "Assistant Coach Godwin Ablordey has been put in acting capacity until the employment of a new substantive head coach.”

 

In his new role, Ablordey will be tasked with improving the team's position in the league and steering them towards better fortunes.

