King Faisal assistant coach confident ahead of Ghana FA Cup semi-final clash with Nsoatreman FC

Godwin Ablordey, assistant coach of King Faisal, is confident that his team will emerge victorious in their upcoming MTN FA Cup semi-final clash against Nsoatreman FC.

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Ablordey, a former player and coach of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, is no stranger to cup success, having won the FA Cup with both Kotoko and Hearts of Oak. Speaking ahead of the game, he challenged his players to fight and win the cup with King Faisal.

"We are much prepared. I have spoken to the players at the training grounds. I have won this trophy as a player at both Kotoko and Hearts. I won it again as a technical team member at Kotoko. I have challenged the players to win it," Ablordey said.

While King Faisal has their sights set on the league, Ablordey is confident that his team will manage the workload and secure victory against Nsoatreman FC.

"We are thinking about the League more. We will manage the team and make one or two changes. Whatever the case, we are going to beat them on Saturday," he added.

The FA Cup semi-final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two Ghana Premier League sides, with a spot in the final on the line.

King Faisal will be looking to replicate the cup success of their assistant coach and continue their impressive run in the competition.