King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey declares Samartex clash must-win

King Faisal assistant coach Godwin Ablordey has described his team's upcoming Ghana Premier League game against Samartex as a "must-win" match.

The Issah Allah club currently find themselves in the relegation zone, sitting in 17th position with 36 points after 30 matches this season.

After edging out Nsoatreman FC to book their spot in the Ghanaian FA Cup final, Ablordey believes his team's survival depends on winning against Samartex to keep their hopes alive.

"It’s a must-win. We have to win against Samartex if we want to stay in the Premier League. This is a home game and we have to win to remain in the league. So, everything depends on us. We and the players are going to make sure we train hard and make sure that we stay in the league," said Ablordey.

King Faisal will take on Samartex on Sunday.